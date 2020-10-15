Proposition 23 Puts Kidney Dialysis Rules Back in Front of California Voters

California's Proposition 23 on this November’s ballot would require outpatient kidney dialysis clinics to have a licensed physician on site during operating hours and to report certain medical data to government officials, among other rules. Supporters, including the Service Employees International Union, say the rules are needed to keep patients safe. But opponents say that clinics already supply relevant data to health officials and that keeping a doctor on duty is unnecessary and would be so costly that some clinics might have to close. We'll analyze the arguments for and against Proposition 23.