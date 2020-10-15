KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Election 2020: Prop. 19 Would Allow Some Homeowners to Hold On to Low Property Tax Rates ... And More
The Takeaway
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmThe Takeaway

Early Voting

More than 10 million people have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election, roughly ten times the number who had voted at this point in the 2016 election. While it’s a good sign that many voters are sending their mail in ballots early, racial disparities in rejected ballots as well as long lines at polling sites in states, including Georgia, point to some of the issues that many states are likely to experience this election cycle. The Takeaway speaks with University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, who has been tracking early voting nationwide, to learn more about some of the different trends that he’s noticed so far from the data.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The Takeaway
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmThe Takeaway

Early Voting

More than 10 million people have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election, roughly ten times the number who had voted at this point in the 2016 election. While it’s a good sign that many voters are sending their mail in ballots early, racial disparities in rejected ballots as well as long lines at polling sites in states, including Georgia, point to some of the issues that many states are likely to experience this election cycle. The Takeaway speaks with University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, who has been tracking early voting nationwide, to learn more about some of the different trends that he’s noticed so far from the data.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Election 2020: Prop. 19 Would Allow Some Homeowners to Hold On to Low Property Tax Rates ... And More

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (iStock)

Proposition 19 on California’s November ballot would amend the state’s property tax structure in multiple ways. First, it would allow homeowners who are either age 55 and older, severely disabled or lost their home to wildfire to take their existing property tax rates with them when they move multiple times. Second, it would partly clamp down on what’s known as the Lebowski Loophole, which allows people who inherit homes from their parents to keep the existing tax rate. The measure would also direct some funding to wildfire prevention efforts. We break down Prop. 19.

Bay Curious Prop Fest

KQED Voter Guide 2020

Guests:

Liam Dillon, statewide housing affordability and neighborhood change reporter, Los Angeles Times

Sponsored