KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Election 2020: Proposition 24 and the Debate Over Online Privacy Protections
Here & Now
11:00 am – 1:00 pmHere & Now

Republican Women

We know women will play an important role in the election. Here & Now meets two Republican women – one an ardent supporter of President Trump, the other concerned that he’s damaging the party. Hear that conversation, and the latest news.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Here & Now
11:00 am – 1:00 pmHere & Now

Republican Women

We know women will play an important role in the election. Here & Now meets two Republican women – one an ardent supporter of President Trump, the other concerned that he’s damaging the party. Hear that conversation, and the latest news.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Election 2020: Proposition 24 and the Debate Over Online Privacy Protections

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2018, state lawmakers passed the California Consumer Privacy Act, a landmark bill aimed at  protecting consumers and their digital data. The law took effect earlier this year and allows consumers to tell companies not to sell their personal information, among other protections. Now, Proposition 24 wants to take protections even further than those outlined in the existing law. But consumer advocates are divided on the measure. While all are in favor of protecting consumer privacy, there’s disagreement over the best strategy. We'll take up the debate and unpack what a "yes" or "no" vote would mean.

Bay Curious Prop Fest

KQED Voter Guide 2020

Guests:

Rachael Myrow, senior editor, Silicon Valley News Desk, KQED

Richard Holober, president, Consumer Federation of California, representing No on 24 campaign

Jim Steyer, CEO and founder, Common Sense Media, representing Yes on 24 campaign

Sponsored