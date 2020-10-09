A measure that could shape the future of the gig economy is on the California ballot. Proposition 22 would allow app-based transportation and delivery companies such as Uber, Lyft and Instacart,to classify drivers as contractors. A no vote would mean companies would have to treat drivers as employees with minimum wages and benefits such as sick time, unemployment insurance, and healthcare as required by California state law. Gig workers are divided over the choice between flexibility and stability. Companies supporting Prop 22 have contributed close to $185 million dollars, helping make it the most expensive ballot proposition in California history. We examine both sides of the debate.
Election 2020: Proposition 22 Would Allow App Companies to Classify Drivers as Contractors
at 10:00 AM
An Uber driver participates in a car rally by Uber and Lyft drivers calling for basic employment rights at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 20, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Lauren Hepler, economy reporter, CalMatters
David Cruz, president, League of United Latin American Citizens Council #3288, and yes on Prop. 22 campaign
Cherri Murphy, Lyft driver, organizer with Gig Workers Rising and no on Prop. 22 campaign
