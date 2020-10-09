Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Set to Start as White House Covid Outbreak Grows

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: A U.S. Marine stands guard outside the West Wing at the White House October 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, President Donald Trump was in the Oval Office Thursday, four days after returning from from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive and being treated for COVID-19.

Senate confirmation hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett begin on Monday, over Democrats' strenuous objection that the winner of the November election should pick the nominee. Meanwhile, House leaders have resumed negotiations with the White House over an economic stimulus bill, after President Trump abruptly pulled out of talks earlier this week. At the same time, the White House coronavirus outbreak continues to widen, and President Trump continues his steroid regimen following his hospitalization for COVID-19. We'll discuss the latest news from Washington, DC with veteran journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser.

Guests:

Peter Baker , chief White House correspondent, The New York Times; co-author, "The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III"





Susan Glasser , staff writer, The New Yorker; co-author, "The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III"

