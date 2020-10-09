Election 2020: Bay Area Police Reform Ballot Measures

Police killings of Black people have sparked nationwide calls this year for more independent oversight of police departments. In the Bay Area alone, at least five ballot measures seek to strengthen or expand the power of police commissions, independent investigations and other oversight. KQED reporter Alex Emslie joins us to review what’s being proposed, including the creation of a new agency to investigate the San Francisco sheriff’s department, and a Sonoma County effort to compel the sheriff to cooperate with independent investigations and audits.