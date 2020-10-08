Forum breaks down California’s Proposition 15, which would require that some commercial properties be reassessed every three years at market value. The measure would raise property taxes on many of the state’s largest businesses, with the money going to schools and local government. We’ll hear from both sides of the debate and take your questions on the biggest property tax change in California since prop 13 passed in 1978.
Election 2020: Proposition 15 Would Raise Property Taxes on Big Businesses for Schools, Local Governments
at 9:00 AM
Guests:
Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown
Catherine Bracy, yes on 15 campaign
Mike Gatto, no on 15 campaign
