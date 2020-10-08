If you're a prisoner or parolee in California, you are currently barred from voting. A 'yes' vote on state proposition 17 would mean amending the state's constitution to allow people on parole to vote. People serving time in state prison would still be prohibited from casting a ballot. We'll hear about the arguments for and against Prop 17 and learn about California's history on this issue.
Election 2020: Proposition 17 Seeks to Restore Right to Vote for Parolees
at 10:40 AM
Francisco Jimenez, 60, registers to vote following a special court hearing aimed at restoring the right to vote under Florida's amendment 4 in a Miami-Dade County courtroom on November 8, 2019, in Miami, Florida. Eighteen former felons saw their right to vote restored, allowing them to cast their ballot in the 2020 election. (ZAK BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
