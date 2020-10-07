KQED is a proud member of
Election 2020: Proposition 20 Would Roll Back Certain Criminal Justice Reforms
Forum

Election 2020: Proposition 20 Would Roll Back Certain Criminal Justice Reforms

Michael Krasny
at 9:20 AM
Inmates in a hallway at Chino State Prison. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Forum hears from both sides of the debate over California’s Proposition 20, which would roll back sentencing and parole changes approved by voters in 2014 and 2016.   If approved, Proposition 20 would re-categorize some non-violent crimes as felonies, restrict some parole considerations and require DNA collection for certain misdemeanors.  Backed by law enforcement, proponents say that the earlier reforms threaten  public safety. Opponents say state prisons are overcrowded and argue that Proposition 20 would adversely affect communities of color.   We’ll get the details and take your questions.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent for KQED - co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

Ron Lawrence, represents yes on prop 20 campaign

Lenore Anderson, leading the opposition to Prop 20

