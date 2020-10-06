KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Firefighters Make Good Progress On Glass Fire Containment But Say Coming Heat Wave is a Concern

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A C-130 air tanker drops fire retardant near Old Lawley Toll Road north of Calistoga on Sept. 30, 2020, in an attempt to prevent the Glass Fire from reaching nearby homes and vineyards. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Wildfires across the state have burned more than 4 million acres this year  more than doubling the previous record. In Napa and Sonoma counties, firefighters have made good progress in containing the Glass Fire which has burned more than 65,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 buildings as of Monday. Still, Cal Fire says high temperatures in the coming days could change the fire's status. We'll get the latest update from KQED's Dan Brekke.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

