Election 2020: Prop. 16 Seeks to Overturn California's Ban on Affirmative Action

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
A woman places her ballot paper in the box during early voting for the mid-term elections in Sylmar, California on November 3, 2018.  (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

This November, California voters will weigh in on a controversial topic: affirmative action. Proposition 16 would overturn an existing law that prohibits the consideration of race and gender in public education, hiring and contracting. Both sides of the Prop. 16 debate center their arguments on the question of discrimination. Supporters say that unless state agencies look at race and gender, they cannot rectify long standing disparities while opponents say affirmative action enables discrimination. We dive into Prop. 16.

Guests:

Katie Orr , politics and government reporter, KQED

