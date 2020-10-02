Proposition 25 on the November ballot seeks to end the cash bail system in California and replace it with one based on risk assessment. If passed, it would make California the first state in the nation to completely eliminate commercial bail. Prop 25 stems from Senate Bill 10, which was signed into law in 2018 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown and would have ended cash bail effective last October. Instead, a coalition against the legislation collected enough signatures to put the issue up for a vote. Proponents of Prop 25 say this would make the process more fair, where a defendant’s freedom isn’t dependent on their economic status. Those opposed say ending cash bail burdens police departments with ensuring defendants appear in court and takes away a person’s choice to secure release from jail through bail. Forum takes up the debate.
Election 2020: Proposition 25 Seeks to End Cash Bail System
at 10:00 AM
Signs advertise bail bond companies on August 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
John Bauters, Budget Advocacy Director, Alliance for Safety and Justice, representing Yes on Prop 25 campaign
Mike Gatto, former Democratic State Assemblyman from Los Angeles, representing No on Prop 25 campaign
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent for KQED and co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Sponsored