Young Voters on Election 2020
Coping With School, Work

Mothers in America already do more than their share of housework and childcare. Now, the pandemic has added managing virtual school to their plates. How moms are coping.see more
Coping With School, Work

Mothers in America already do more than their share of housework and childcare. Now, the pandemic has added managing virtual school to their plates. How moms are coping.see more
Forum

Young Voters on Election 2020

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Students wait in line to cast their ballot at a polling station on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, on November 6, 2018 in Irvine, California on election day. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Young voters have a track record of low turnout in elections, but according to a recent Harvard Youth Poll, 63% of Americans age 18-29 say they will “definitely be voting” this year. We'll talk to young voters and those voting for the first time this year about the election, the candidates and the state of U.S. politics. And you don’t have to be of voting age to care about the key issues facing this country -- we'll also hear from middle school and high school students who shared what issues matter most to them in KQED Education's "Let's Talk About the 2020 Election" youth media challenge.

Guests:

Brandon Jetter, studying political science and history at UC Davis; columnist, The California Aggie

Elizabeth Rocha Zuñiga, student majoring in political science and Chicano Studies, Cal State University, Fresno; legislative intern, Maddy Institute; president, IGNITE at Fresno State

Spencer Lindquist, studying political science at Pepperdine University; president, Pepperdine College Republicans

Khalil Mayden, high school student in Oakland, participated in KQED Education's "Let's Talk About Election 2020" youth media challenge

Grace Jones, middle school student in Santa Cruz, participated in KQED Education's "Let's Talk About Election 2020" youth media challenge

Teresa Wierzbianska, Program Manager for Student Media and Classroom Learning, KQED Education

Kat Mrozek, high school student in Pasadena

Joanlie Vanegas, high school student in Oakland

