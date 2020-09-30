Young voters have a track record of low turnout in elections, but according to a recent Harvard Youth Poll, 63% of Americans age 18-29 say they will “definitely be voting” this year. We'll talk to young voters and those voting for the first time this year about the election, the candidates and the state of U.S. politics. And you don’t have to be of voting age to care about the key issues facing this country -- we'll also hear from middle school and high school students who shared what issues matter most to them in KQED Education's "Let's Talk About the 2020 Election" youth media challenge.
Young Voters on Election 2020
Guests:
Brandon Jetter, studying political science and history at UC Davis; columnist, The California Aggie
Elizabeth Rocha Zuñiga, student majoring in political science and Chicano Studies, Cal State University, Fresno; legislative intern, Maddy Institute; president, IGNITE at Fresno State
Spencer Lindquist, studying political science at Pepperdine University; president, Pepperdine College Republicans
Khalil Mayden, high school student in Oakland, participated in KQED Education's "Let's Talk About Election 2020" youth media challenge
Grace Jones, middle school student in Santa Cruz, participated in KQED Education's "Let's Talk About Election 2020" youth media challenge
Teresa Wierzbianska, Program Manager for Student Media and Classroom Learning, KQED Education
Kat Mrozek, high school student in Pasadena
Joanlie Vanegas, high school student in Oakland