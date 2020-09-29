Thousands of Northern California residents awoke to flames on Monday, as dry conditions and high winds caused multiple fires to explode in size overnight. The Glass Fire - after merging with the Boysen Fire in St. Helena and Shady Fire near Santa Rosa - scorched an estimated 11,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma wine country. Tens of thousands have been forced to evacuate as of Monday afternoon. We'll get an update on the wildfires and evacuations and we want to hear from you: if you live in the affected regions or you've been evacuated, share your experiences.
Wildfires Sweep through Wine Country, Forcing Thousands to Evacuate
at 9:00 AM
A firefighter looks towards a home that was destroyed by the Glass Incident Fire on September 28, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Bill Dodd, California state senator, district 3, which includes Napa County and parts of Sonoma county; co-chairman, legislative conference committee on wildfire preparedness and response
Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts
Gabriela Orantes, Just Recovery Fellow, North Bay Organizing Project
