KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Women’s Leadership on Climate Gets Spotlight in Anthology ‘All We Can Save’
The Takeaway
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmThe Takeaway

School Reopenings

Teacher unions across the country are putting pressure on states and the federal government to provide safe working conditions and adequate resources to do so this fall, with COVID-19 continuing to pose a threat to schools.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The Takeaway
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmThe Takeaway

School Reopenings

Teacher unions across the country are putting pressure on states and the federal government to provide safe working conditions and adequate resources to do so this fall, with COVID-19 continuing to pose a threat to schools.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Women’s Leadership on Climate Gets Spotlight in Anthology ‘All We Can Save’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Marine biologist Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and climate change activist Dr. Katharine Wilkinson. (Jennifer Robinson)

The climate crisis isn’t just an environmental one — it is also a crisis of leadership. That's according to Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson, co-editors of the new anthology “All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis.” Johnson, a marine biologist and policy expert, and Wilkinson, author of "Drawdown," add that "we need feminine and feminist climate leadership, which is wide open to people of any gender." They feature examples of such leadership in their book, which presents the insights and expertise of diverse women leading on climate in the U.S. Johnson and Wilkinson join us to talk about the climate crisis, its multiplying threats and the women leaders addressing them.

Guests:

Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, marine biologist; founder, Urban Ocean Lab and Ocean Collective; co-editor, "All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis"; co-creator, Blue New Deal

Dr. Katharine Wilkinson, principal writer and editor-in-chief, Project Drawdown; co-editor, "All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis"; author, "Drawdown," "The Drawdown Review" and "Between God & Green"

Sponsored