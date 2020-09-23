Women’s Leadership on Climate Gets Spotlight in Anthology ‘All We Can Save’

The climate crisis isn’t just an environmental one — it is also a crisis of leadership. That's according to Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson, co-editors of the new anthology “All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis.” Johnson, a marine biologist and policy expert, and Wilkinson, author of "Drawdown," add that "we need feminine and feminist climate leadership, which is wide open to people of any gender." They feature examples of such leadership in their book, which presents the insights and expertise of diverse women leading on climate in the U.S. Johnson and Wilkinson join us to talk about the climate crisis, its multiplying threats and the women leaders addressing them.

Guests:

Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson , marine biologist; founder, Urban Ocean Lab and Ocean Collective; co-editor, "All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis"; co-creator, Blue New Deal

Dr. Katharine Wilkinson , principal writer and editor-in-chief, Project Drawdown; co-editor, "All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis"; author, "Drawdown," "The Drawdown Review" and "Between God & Green"