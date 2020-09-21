KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Political Battle Heats up Over Ginsburg's Replacement
Says You!
4:00 pm – 5:00 pmSays You!Wit happens! One-hour of riddles, anagrams, brain teasers, and other word puzzles provide the basis for this freewheeling game of wordplay. Public radio documentarian Tony Kahn and television personality Barry Nolan head up the roster of celebrity panelists who take on the challenge in front of an audience.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Says You!
4:00 pm – 5:00 pmSays You!Wit happens! One-hour of riddles, anagrams, brain teasers, and other word puzzles provide the basis for this freewheeling game of wordplay. Public radio documentarian Tony Kahn and television personality Barry Nolan head up the roster of celebrity panelists who take on the challenge in front of an audience.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Political Battle Heats up Over Ginsburg's Replacement

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Hundreds of people wait in line for the chance to attend arguments outside the U.S. Supreme Court building at the start of the court's new term October 07, 2019 in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In a nation already sharply divided along partisan lines, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Republican plans to quickly confirm her successor has ignited new political fires. In this hour of Forum, we'll look at how this epic confirmation battle could shape the outcome of an election already upended by the pandemic and concerns about the U.S. Postal Service’s integrity with a political appointee of President Trump in charge. We’ll discuss the political landmines for both Republicans and Democrats so close to a pivotal election.

Guests:

Melissa Murray , Frederick I. and Grace Stokes Professor of Law, NYU School of Law

Josh Gerstein, Senior White House Reporter, Politico

Adam Nagourney, Reporter, New York Times

Sponsored