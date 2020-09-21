In a nation already sharply divided along partisan lines, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Republican plans to quickly confirm her successor has ignited new political fires. In this hour of Forum, we'll look at how this epic confirmation battle could shape the outcome of an election already upended by the pandemic and concerns about the U.S. Postal Service’s integrity with a political appointee of President Trump in charge. We’ll discuss the political landmines for both Republicans and Democrats so close to a pivotal election.
Political Battle Heats up Over Ginsburg's Replacement
at 10:00 AM
Hundreds of people wait in line for the chance to attend arguments outside the U.S. Supreme Court building at the start of the court's new term October 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Guests:
Melissa Murray , Frederick I. and Grace Stokes Professor of Law, NYU School of Law
Josh Gerstein, Senior White House Reporter, Politico
Adam Nagourney, Reporter, New York Times
