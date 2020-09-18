KQED is a proud member of
A Quest to Understand Suffering in Yaa Gyasi’s Novel 'Transcendent Kingdom'
The Takeaway
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmThe Takeaway

TikTok Partner

The tech company Oracle has been chosen as the U.S. media partner for TikTok, the popular video-sharing social media app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The Chinese technology company faced controversy last month when the Trump administration signed two executive orders aimed at forcing ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. business over national security concerns. Will things change now that Oracle, a company with close ties to the Trump administration, is in the mix? The Takeaway speaks with Cristiano Lima about what this deal means for privacy concerns in big tech, and more.see more
Forum

A Quest to Understand Suffering in Yaa Gyasi’s Novel 'Transcendent Kingdom'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Novelist Yaa Gyasi (Peter Hurley/Vilcek Foundation)

Following her critically-acclaimed debut novel "Homegoing," novelist Yaa Gyasi returns with “Transcendent Kingdom.” The story follows Gifty, a doctoral candidate in neuroscience at Stanford University. After losing her brother to a heroin overdose and while caring for her suicidal mother, she is determined to find a scientific reason for suffering. But even as Gifty embarks on her scientific quest, she finds herself longing for the faith of her childhood to help reckon with her family’s pain. Like Gyasi, the character Gifty comes from an immigrant family from Ghana and grew up in an evangelical household in Alabama. We'll talk to Gyasi, who spent time in California as an undergraduate at Stanford, about the book and the desire to understand human pain and suffering.

Guests:

Yaa Gyasi, author, "Transcendent Kingdom" and "Homegoing"

