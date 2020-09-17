Larry Diamond and Ned Foley Explain the 'Terrifying Inadequacy' of U.S. Election Law

The drive-thru voting procedure is demonstrated during a press preview of a voting center to be used during the 2020 presidential election at the Honda Center sports arena on September 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California.

The drive-thru voting procedure is demonstrated during a press preview of a voting center to be used during the 2020 presidential election at the Honda Center sports arena on September 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

What will happen if both Donald Trump and Joe Biden claim victory in November? Unfortunately, according to scholars Larry Diamond and Ned Foley, American election laws "provide a shockingly inadequate guide" for resolving such a deadlock. We'll talk to Diamond and Foley about what could trigger a contested election, the limitations of the laws and constitutional provisions that govern electoral college disputes and the steps we can take to forestall what they call a "disaster scenario."

Guests:

Larry Diamond , Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution and the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University; author, "Ill Winds: Saving Democracy from Russian Rage, Chinese Ambition, and American Complacency"; co-author of the recent Atlantic article "The Terrifying Inadequacy of American Election Law"

Ned Foley , professor of constitutional law and director of the election law program, Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law; author, "Presidential Elections and Majority Rule: The Rise, Demise, and Potential Restoration of the Jeffersonian Electoral College."; co-author of the recent Atlantic article "The Terrifying Inadequacy of American Election Law"