Jay Rosen on How the Media Should Cover Trump and the 2020 Election

After President Trump claimed last month that mail-in ballots will lead to a "rigged" election, journalism professor and media critic Jay Rosen wrote that the president now posed "an active threat to American democracy". But the media, he says, is still failing to convey the urgency of that threat. Instead, reporters too often amplify the president's dubious claims and normalize his conduct. Rosen joins Forum to lay out the shortcomings of traditional campaign coverage in the Trump era, and how news outlets should respond.