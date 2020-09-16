Families with Young Students Struggle with Distance Learning

A student follows along remotely with their regular school teacher's online live lesson from a desk separated from others by plastic barriers at STAR Eco Station Tutoring & Enrichment Center on September 10, 2020 in Culver City, California.

A student follows along remotely with their regular school teacher's online live lesson from a desk separated from others by plastic barriers at STAR Eco Station Tutoring & Enrichment Center on September 10, 2020 in Culver City, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Distance learning poses huge challenges for students of every age group, but it’s especially difficult for the youngest students. Children in preschool and early elementary grades rely on interacting with teachers and other kids to learn basic skills and lessons – something that is difficult to replicate over a computer screen. School districts are also struggling to meet the needs of low-income families, special needs students and English language learners, which make up a significant portion of California’s children. Thousands of parents are withholding their kids from kindergarten -- online or in person. We’ll talk with experts about the best approaches for families to support young kids with distance learning.

Guests:

Courtney Miller , parent of a 5-year old in Kindergarten in Vallejo Unified School District

Gloria Corral , president and CEO, Parent Institute for Quality Education

Suzanne Bouffard , author, "The Most Important Year: Pre-Kindergarten and the Future of Our Children"

Carla Bryant , executive director, Californians Dedicated to Education Foundation Initiative; former chief of early education, San Francisco Unified School District