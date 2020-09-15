Writer Roxane Gay on the Significance of Audre Lorde

In the introduction to a new anthology of the work of Black lesbian writer and activist Audre Lorde, Roxane Gay writes that Lorde "is an exemplar of public intellectualism who is as relevant in this century as she was in the last.” Gay, an author whose best-selling books include "Bad Feminist" and "Hunger," edited the new anthology titled, "The Selected Works of Audre Lorde." The book features a mix of Lorde's groundbreaking poetry and prose on topics of race, queer identity, feminism and justice. With her selections, Gay aims to highlight the "grace, power, and fierce intelligence" of Lorde's writing and the ways it helped make the experiences of Black women more visible. We'll talk to Gay about the work and legacy of Audre Lorde.