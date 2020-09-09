Even as Rents Fall, Some Bay Area Residents Consider Leaving

Among the Bay Area workers who have the luxury of working from home, some are eyeing an exit from a region known for its excessive cost of living and susceptibility to wildfires and earthquakes. And they’re contemplating an exodus even as rents have fallen throughout much of the Bay Area since the start of the pandemic. A recent survey from e-commerce site Fast found that of those Californians who are able to work from anywhere, 43% are thinking of leaving the state. We’ll talk about the trend and hear what effect the recent disasters are having on the regional housing market. And we want to hear from you: Are you thinking of packing up and moving? If so, why and where are you headed?