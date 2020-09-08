How Breonna Taylor Landed in the Middle of a Deadly Drug Raid

In a New York Times piece, "Breonna Taylor's Life Was Changing. Then the Police Came to Her Door," correspondent Rukmini Callimachi uncovers details about the story of Breonna Taylor, the young woman in Kentucky who was killed by police during a drug raid on her home earlier this year. Drawing from various interviews, documents and recordings, Callimachi weaves together how an ex-boyfriend’s run-ins with the law and police mishandling of the raid ultimately led to Taylor’s tragic death just as her life was changing for the better. Only one of the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor has been fired and none have been arrested even as calls for "Justice for Breonna Taylor" continue in the streets and on social media. Callimachi joins us to shed more light on the life and death of Breonna Taylor.