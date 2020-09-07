Rebroadcast: Learning to Deal with Uncertainty... Through Poker

After a spate of bad luck led her to question the nature of chance, journalist Maria Konnikova began learning about poker. Konnikova -- who holds a doctorate in psychology--was curious about how the game hones players’ ability to distinguish between what is within and outside of our control. Under the tutelage of an expert, she became a professional player and entered the World Series of Poker, a competition with a $10,000 entry fee. The experience shaped her new book, “The Biggest Bluff.” We listen back to our July interview with Konnikova about the book, her year-long journey from novice to professional poker player, and what poker can teach us about the role of skill and chance in our lives.