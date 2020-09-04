KQED is a proud member of
Oakland A’s President on the Team’s Role During These Unprecedented Times
Forum

Oakland A’s President on the Team’s Role During These Unprecedented Times

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics stand and kneel during the National Anthem before their opening day game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on July 24, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics, who stand at the top of their division, will take the field for the first time on Friday after a positive coronavirus case caused the team to postpone a series in Seattle. Off the field, the team has also been making news. They sat out a game last week in protest of institutional racism and have joined other Bay Area sports teams in supporting Prop 16, which would repeal a ban on affirmative action in California’s public sector. We’ll talk with Oakland Athletics president Dave Kaval about playing baseball in the age of coronavirus and what he sees as the team’s role in the community during these turbulent times. But first, we check in with LA Times sports reporter Bill Shaikin about how the California teams are faring so far during this unconventional season.

Guests:

Bill Shaikin, staff writer covering baseball and sports business, Los Angeles Times

Dave Kaval, president, Oakland Athletics

