Roberto Lovato Reconstitutes His Family's History in 'Unforgetting'

At the outset of his new memoir "Unforgetting," San Francisco-based journalist and author Roberto Lovato says that epic history is best understood as a "stitching together of intimate histories." It was the search for his own family's intimate history that took Lovato from his native California to El Salvador, where his parents were born and where war, gang violence and mass migration have laid siege to the populace for decades. Lovato joins us to share what he learned about his family and the lives of other Central American immigrants shaped by humanitarian crises.