California's New Tiered Reopening System Underway with Mixed Reaction

On Monday, indoor shopping malls, hair salons and barber shops opened with reduced capacity in many areas of California under a new four-tiered framework released by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The majority of the state’s counties are currently in “Tier 1” with the most restrictions for reopening. Reaction to the new plan has been mixed, with some thinking it moves too slowly and others fearing it moves too quickly. The plan is also facing criticism by some local officials and business owners who cite inconsistencies in the way the rules are applied. We'll talk about the state’s new tiered, color-coded system for reopening businesses and schools and hear how California's second largest county, San Diego, is handling its “Tier 2” reopening.