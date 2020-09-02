KQED is a proud member of
California's New Tiered Reopening System Underway with Mixed Reaction
Forum

California's New Tiered Reopening System Underway with Mixed Reaction

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Shoppers take an escalator in South Coast Plaza on the day it reopened with limited capacity on August 31, 2020 in Costa Mesa, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On Monday, indoor shopping malls, hair salons and barber shops opened with reduced capacity in many areas of California under a new four-tiered framework released by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The majority of the state’s counties are currently in “Tier 1” with the most restrictions for reopening. Reaction to the new plan has been mixed, with some thinking it moves too slowly and others fearing it moves too quickly. The plan is also facing criticism by some local officials and business owners who cite inconsistencies in the way the rules are applied. We'll talk about the state’s new tiered, color-coded system for reopening businesses and schools and hear how California's second largest county, San Diego, is handling its “Tier 2” reopening.

Guests:

Paul Sisson, reporter covering health care, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Dr. Chin-Hon, Infectious Disease Specialist, UCSF Medical Center

