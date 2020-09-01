KQED is a proud member of
Lysley Tenorio’s Latest Book Tells of Coming of Age in Colma
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Cherry Jones

Terry Gross talks with Cherry Jones, who is nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the HBO series “Succession.” She’s already won two Emmys: for her performance in “24” as President Allison Taylor, and in “The Handmaid’s Tale” as Offred’s mother. On “Transparent,” she played an iconic lesbian poet and professor.see more
Forum

Lysley Tenorio’s Latest Book Tells of Coming of Age in Colma

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Author Lysley Tenorio's latest book is, "The Son of Good Fortune." (Courtesy of Lysley Tenorio)

Author Lysley Tenorio’s new novel, “The Son of Good Fortune,” depicts the coming-of-age story of Excel, a young undocumented person living in the United States who was born during a flight between the Philippines and San Francisco. The novel explores Excel’s life “in hiding” and his struggle to avoid calling attention to himself even as he forms relationships, leaves home for the first time and attempts to survive on his own.  The book is a follow up to Tenorio’s 2012 story collection, “Monstress.” Tenorio, who lives in San Francisco, was born in the Philippines and teaches at Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga. Tenorio joins us to discuss his writing and latest book. 

Guests:

Lysley Tenorio, author of, "The Son of Good Fortune."

