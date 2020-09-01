In an address Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said President Trump is "stoking violence in our cities," a charge echoed by state and local officials who say the White House is encouraging armed, right-wing militia groups to show up at demonstrations and threaten protesters. The accusations follow the killing of two Black Lives Matter protesters by 17-year old right-wing vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, whom Wisconsin prosecutors charged with murder Thursday. We'll talk about the rise of violent militias at protests.
Biden, Local Leaders Say President Trump is Inciting Violence in Cities
at 10:00 AM
National Guard troops arrive while demonstrators hold a Back the Blue Rally in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on August 30, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Josh Meyer, independent investigative journalist covering national security matters
Sponsored