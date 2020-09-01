Biden, Local Leaders Say President Trump is Inciting Violence in Cities

In an address Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said President Trump is "stoking violence in our cities," a charge echoed by state and local officials who say the White House is encouraging armed, right-wing militia groups to show up at demonstrations and threaten protesters. The accusations follow the killing of two Black Lives Matter protesters by 17-year old right-wing vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, whom Wisconsin prosecutors charged with murder Thursday. We'll talk about the rise of violent militias at protests.