Biden, Local Leaders Say President Trump is Inciting Violence in Cities
Forum

Biden, Local Leaders Say President Trump is Inciting Violence in Cities

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
National Guard troops arrive while demonstrators hold a Back the Blue Rally in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on August 30, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In an address Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said President Trump is "stoking violence in our cities," a charge echoed by state and local officials who say the White House is encouraging armed, right-wing militia groups to show up at demonstrations and threaten protesters. The accusations follow the killing of two Black Lives Matter protesters by 17-year old right-wing vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, whom Wisconsin prosecutors charged with murder Thursday. We'll talk about the rise of violent militias at protests.

Guests:

Josh Meyer, independent investigative journalist covering national security matters

