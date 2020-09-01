KQED is a proud member of
COVID-19 Survivors Share Their Stories
COVID-19 Survivors Share Their Stories

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Flowers, candles and photographs are placed at a memorial honouring more than 5,700 residents of Los Angeles who lost their lives to coronavirus on August 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.  (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

For most of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic laid siege to California with the state now counting more than 700,000 confirmed cases. But  statistics, while staggering, sometimes overshadow the real people dealing with physical and mental consequences from the virus. Some have had mild or no symptoms, but nonetheless dealt with anxiety, stress and fear from the infection. Others have faced  recurring issues long after the virus is inactive in their bodies. In this hour, we’ll hear the stories of coronavirus survivors. 

