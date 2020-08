On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a tentative eviction moratorium deal between lawmakers and advocacy groups for landlords and tenants. The deal comes as the state legislature prepares to wrap up its session on Monday. Landlords are praising the agreement as a sensible approach that isn’t a giveaway to renters. But tenant groups have criticized the bill, saying it leaves too many Californians vulnerable to eviction. We'll get the details on Assembly Bill 3088.