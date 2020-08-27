NBA Players Strike in Response to Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

Officials stand beside an empty court after the scheduled start of game five between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

On Wednesday, players for the Milwaukee Bucks declined to take the court for game 5 of their playoff series with the Orlando Magic, to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The Bucks' action started a ripple effect, where all of Wednesday's games were canceled and more of the league's players, like LeBron James and others, spoke out against police brutality. Wednesday also marked four years since former NFL player Colin Kaepernick first took a knee in protest against racial inequality and police brutality. We'll discuss the latest news and what impact the NBA player strike could have on the greater movement to end racism in the U.S.

Guests:

Joel Anderson , staff writer, Slate; host, season 3 of the Slow Burn Podcast; previously reported on sports, culture, and politics for ESPN and BuzzFeed

Adonal Foyle , retired NBA player; community ambassador, Golden State Warriors; author, "Winning the Money Game: Lessons Learned from the Financial Fouls of Pro Athletes"