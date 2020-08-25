KQED is a proud member of
How to Effectively Help Those Affected by Wildfires
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:00 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
How to Effectively Help Those Affected by Wildfires

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
A volunteer from Boulder Creek takes a break from setting up cots at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds evacuation site in Santa Cruz, California on August 20, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

As wildfires rage across the Bay Area, many of those who can help are offering their support through donations. But relief organizations like American Red Cross say they don't want physical items like used clothes or canned goods because they take extensive resources to examine and sort. Instead, many organizations prefer monetary donations. We talk to KQED reporter Lakshmi Sarah and Jennifer Adrio, CEO of American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region, about how to best help those affected by wildfires.

Guests:

Jennifer Adrio, CEO, American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region

Lakshmi Sarah, reporter, KQED

