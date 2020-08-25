How to Effectively Help Those Affected by Wildfires

As wildfires rage across the Bay Area, many of those who can help are offering their support through donations. But relief organizations like American Red Cross say they don't want physical items like used clothes or canned goods because they take extensive resources to examine and sort. Instead, many organizations prefer monetary donations. We talk to KQED reporter Lakshmi Sarah and Jennifer Adrio, CEO of American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region, about how to best help those affected by wildfires.