How To Vote This November
The World
The World

Belarus National Symbols

For more than two weeks now, Belarusian citizens have been in the streets calling for President Alexander Lukashenko – the man often referred to as the last dictator of Europe – to step down. Different symbols and anthems have popped up as the protests have turned into a movement. People have organized human chains, they’ve signed petitions and they’ve even staged bicycle rallies. Music has also played a major role – but the most important symbol of the movement has been the traditional red and white Belarusian flag. The World's Daniel Ofman reports.see more
The World
The World

Belarus National Symbols

Forum

How To Vote This November

Mina Kim
at 10:20 AM
People cast their votes at a polling station for the special election between Christy Smith and Mike Garcia in the state's 25th Congressional District, in Santa Clarita, California on May 12, 2020.  (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

With the 2020 election just over two months away, it’s time to start thinking about the logistics of voting. To make voting easier and safer during the pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill back in May to mail every active registered voter a ballot. But many voters have concerns, such as questions about signature requirements and how to cast a ballot if you’re experiencing homelessness or displacement and don’t have a mailing address. These issues are compounded by the pressure put on the already-struggling U.S. Postal Service to handle an expected record number of mail-in ballots. We’ll answer your questions on how to vote this November.

Guests:

Kim Alexander, president and founder, California Voter Foundation

