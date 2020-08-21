KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Wildfire Updates and Where to Find Information in an Emergency
Political Breakdown
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

Ro Khanna

KQED’s Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos talk with the Oakland political strategist in charge of running this unconventional convention, and to Bay Area Congressman Ro Khanna. Plus, we’ll ask the co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ national campaign about Democratic unity – despite concerns on the left about Joe Biden.see more
Forum

Bay Area Wildfire Updates and Where to Find Information in an Emergency

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A house burns on Serenity Hills Rd outside of Vacaville, California on Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

As three major fire complexes continue to scorch more than 300,000 acres across northern California, we’ll get an update on containment and evacuations. We'll also hear about a new collaboration between the state emergency authority and Google that provides wildfire mapping in Google search results. And we'll talk with state officials about where to go for accurate, up-to-date information about fires, evacuations and road closures.

Guests:

Michelle Wiley, reporter, KQED

