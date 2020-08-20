We get the latest on the wildfires spreading through northern California. As of Wednesday, the CZU Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties has covered 25,000 acres, destroying at least 20 homes and forcing 22,000 people to evacuate. And the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Lake, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties has covered more than 124,000 acres, destroying around 105 structures and forcing more than 15,000 people to evacuate. That's according to The Mercury News.
Wildfires Vastly Expand Overnight as Air Quality Worsens Throughout the State
at 10:00 AM
The remains of a farm in Vacaville, California on Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 after the LNU Lightning Complex blaze went through the area.The fire didn’t cross the street to the Mercier California Grapevine Nursery. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Guests:
Rachael Myrow, senior editor, Silicon Valley News Desk, KQED
Danielle Venton, reporter, KQED Science
Erin DeMerritt, Public Information Officer, Bay Area Air Quality Management District
John Balmes, professor, Divisions of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and Pulmonary and Critical Care, UCSF
