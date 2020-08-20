Wildfires Vastly Expand Overnight as Air Quality Worsens Throughout the State

We get the latest on the wildfires spreading through northern California. As of Wednesday, the CZU Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties has covered 25,000 acres, destroying at least 20 homes and forcing 22,000 people to evacuate. And the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Lake, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties has covered more than 124,000 acres, destroying around 105 structures and forcing more than 15,000 people to evacuate. That's according to The Mercury News.