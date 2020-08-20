KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Wildfires Vastly Expand Overnight as Air Quality Worsens Throughout the State
Forum
10:40 am – 11:00 amForum

Former Southern California Congresswoman Katie Hill Reflects on a House Term Cut Short in ‘She Will Rise’

Katie Hill was elected to Congress in 2018, one of seven California Democrats to flip Republican-held House seats in districts where support for President Trump was eroding. A year later she resigned, after her abusive ex-husband posted graphic online photos that exposed her affair with a campaign staff member. In her farewell speech, Hill pointed to a cultural double standard that forced her to step down but kept in power male politicians credibly accused of sexual assault. That double standard is one of the subjects of her new book "She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality." We'll talk to Hill about her book, her experiences on Capitol Hill and the complicated events and relationships that ended her tenure.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
10:40 am – 11:00 amForum

Former Southern California Congresswoman Katie Hill Reflects on a House Term Cut Short in ‘She Will Rise’

Katie Hill was elected to Congress in 2018, one of seven California Democrats to flip Republican-held House seats in districts where support for President Trump was eroding. A year later she resigned, after her abusive ex-husband posted graphic online photos that exposed her affair with a campaign staff member. In her farewell speech, Hill pointed to a cultural double standard that forced her to step down but kept in power male politicians credibly accused of sexual assault. That double standard is one of the subjects of her new book "She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality." We'll talk to Hill about her book, her experiences on Capitol Hill and the complicated events and relationships that ended her tenure.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Wildfires Vastly Expand Overnight as Air Quality Worsens Throughout the State

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The remains of a farm in Vacaville, California on Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 after the LNU Lightning Complex blaze went through the area.The fire didn’t cross the street to the Mercier California Grapevine Nursery. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

We get the latest on the wildfires spreading through northern California. As of Wednesday, the CZU Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties has covered 25,000 acres, destroying at least 20 homes and forcing 22,000 people to evacuate. And the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Lake, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties has covered more than 124,000 acres, destroying around 105 structures and forcing more than 15,000 people to evacuate. That's according to The Mercury News.

Guests:

Rachael Myrow, senior editor, Silicon Valley News Desk, KQED

Danielle Venton, reporter, KQED Science

Erin DeMerritt, Public Information Officer, Bay Area Air Quality Management District

John Balmes, professor, Divisions of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and Pulmonary and Critical Care, UCSF

Sponsored