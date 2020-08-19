Investigation Uncovers How PG&E Fought Wildfire Safety Regulations for a Decade

In the wake of the 2018 Camp Fire that decimated the Northern California city of Paradise, PG&E officials framed such devastating blazes as a relatively new phenomenon exacerbated by climate change. A Frontline/KQED investigation found that in reality, PG&E was well aware of the threat and resisted implementing safety protocols to prevent wildfires for more than a decade. The investigation uncovered repeated pushback against regulations that perhaps could have saved lives. Also at fault is the California Public Utilities Commission, which was too overwhelmed and under-resourced to properly regulate PG&E. We discuss the investigation as we head into yet another wildfire season