In the wake of the 2018 Camp Fire that decimated the Northern California city of Paradise, PG&E officials framed such devastating blazes as a relatively new phenomenon exacerbated by climate change. A Frontline/KQED investigation found that in reality, PG&E was well aware of the threat and resisted implementing safety protocols to prevent wildfires for more than a decade. The investigation uncovered repeated pushback against regulations that perhaps could have saved lives. Also at fault is the California Public Utilities Commission, which was too overwhelmed and under-resourced to properly regulate PG&E. We discuss the investigation as we head into yet another wildfire season
Investigation Uncovers How PG&E Fought Wildfire Safety Regulations for a Decade
at 9:40 AM
A home burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Katie Worth, investigative reporter, Frontline and co-author of an investigative report from Frontline and KQED on PG&E's repeated resistance to adopt safety regulations to prevent wildfires
