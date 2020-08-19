More Rotating Power Outages 'Imminent' as California's Heat Wave Continues

While rotating power outages were averted on Monday, by Tuesday afternoon the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, had again declared a "Stage 2" emergency and said outages were "imminent." The continuing heat wave sparked two nights of rolling blackouts over the weekend, which Gov. Newsom called "unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state." Newsom called for an investigation into why California ISO imposed the outages. We'll get the latest news on what’s happening with the state’s energy supply. And we want to hear from you: have you been impacted by the power outages?