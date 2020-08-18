Historian Carol Anderson on Voting Rights and the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

The right to vote is a fundamental part of democracy -- a right, however, that hasn't always been afforded or guaranteed to all in the United States. August 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the day Congress passed the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. It was a hard-fought victory, but still only a starting place for Black women and other women of color. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 later sought to make access to the vote more fair and complete for all, but a key part of the law was struck down in 2013 and legislation to restore it remains in limbo as voter suppression efforts grow. This hour we'll talk to Carol Anderson, historian and author of "One Person, No Vote," about the state of voting rights and the significance of women's suffrage, then and now.