Students with disabilities in California will be able to receive face-to-face instruction at schools this fall. Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond made the announcement Friday and acknowledged that some students with special needs are unable to adjust to distance learning. Families and students with learning disabilities and autism as well as students in foster care struggled when schools shut down last spring. We’ll hear about the unique challenges of remote learning for students with disabilities and what solutions are in the works.
California Approves Onsite Instruction for Children with Disabilities
at 9:00 AM
An empty classroom is seen at Hollywood High School on August 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Noemi Spinazzi, Medical Director, the Down Syndrome Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital
Lilian Ansari, mother, 11 year old Atrina and 15 year old Aradalon
Cindy Evans, special education teacher, Marin County
