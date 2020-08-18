KQED is a proud member of
California Approves Onsite Instruction for Children with Disabilities
KQED News Special
6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Democratic National Convention

Democratic National Convention

The Democrats kick off their convention this week with a brand-new vice-presidential candidate: California Sen. Kamala Harris. KQED carries NPR's live coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Forum

California Approves Onsite Instruction for Children with Disabilities

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
An empty classroom is seen at Hollywood High School on August 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Students with disabilities in California will be able to receive face-to-face instruction at schools this fall. Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond made the announcement Friday and acknowledged that some students with special needs are unable to adjust to distance learning. Families and students with learning disabilities and autism as well as students in foster care struggled when schools shut down last spring. We’ll hear about the unique challenges of remote learning for students with disabilities and what solutions are in the works.

Guests:

Dr. Noemi Spinazzi, Medical Director, the Down Syndrome Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital

Lilian Ansari, mother, 11 year old Atrina and 15 year old Aradalon

Cindy Evans, special education teacher, Marin County

