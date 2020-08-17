'Separated' Recounts Trump Administration’s ‘Deliberate and Systematic’ Family Separation Policy

In June 2018, NBC News and MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff became one of the first journalists allowed entry into Casa Padre, a Texas facility holding more than 1,400 migrant boys who’d been separated from their families at the Mexican border. The horror he experienced reporting on that facility formed the basis of his new book “Separated: Inside An American Tragedy,” which documents the Trump Administration’s zero-tolerance family separation policy during 2017 and 2018. We’ll talk about the political forces behind the policy, how it ended and why Soboroff considers it “one of the most shameful chapters in modern American history.”