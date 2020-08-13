KQED is a proud member of
Pandemic Forces Thousands of Bay Area Businesses to Close for Good
Pandemic Forces Thousands of Bay Area Businesses to Close for Good

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A man closes up his shop at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, California on March 17, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

By now, people are becoming used to seeing social media posts and articles about their favorite businesses closing for good. Thousands of beloved Bay Area enterprises from restaurants and boutiques to independent movie theaters and corner stores have shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. Some owners thought they could ride out shelter-in-place orders, but no longer see a viable future or couldn’t afford carrying costs. The end of a business often spells the end of a dream, a community, years of hard work, and livelihoods of owners and workers. We’ll hear the stories of Bay Area business owners and how this wave of closures could reshape the region’s economy.

Guests:

Neal Gottlieb, founder, Three Twins Ice Cream

Jay Cheng, public policy director, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce

Stephanie Palladino, former owner, Bombshell Brows

Kenlynn Wilson, owner, KENLYNN boutique clother store in Larkspur

John Rittmaster, former co-owner, Prima Italian restaurant in Walnut Creek

