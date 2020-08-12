KQED is a proud member of
Kamala Harris Chosen as Biden's VP
City Arts and Lectures
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmCity Arts and Lectures

‘The Buddhist on Death Row’

In “The Buddhist on Death Row,” David Sheff explores the transformation of Jarvis Jay Masters, a renowned Buddhist thinker and inmate on death row at San Quentin State Prison. With uncanny clarity, Sheff describes Masters’ gradual transformation from a man consumed by violence to one who has helped those around him find meaning and peace in their lives. Masters and Sheff are in conversation with writer Rebecca Solnit.see more
Forum

Kamala Harris Chosen as Biden's VP

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM

In a long awaited decision, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris will be the first woman of color to appear on a major party's presidential ticket. A Bay Area native, Harris drew on her childhood experience of being bused across Berkeley for school as part of a pointed attack against then-rival Joe Biden during her presidential bid last year. Forum will talk about what her record as a senator, prosecutor and as California’s attorney general will bring to the Democratic ticket, the politics of the pick and what it could mean for California.

Guests:

Aimee Allison, founder, She the People, an organization elevating the political voice of women of color

Errin Haines, editor at large, The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy

Scott Shafer , senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED, Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

