In a long awaited decision, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris will be the first woman of color to appear on a major party's presidential ticket. A Bay Area native, Harris drew on her childhood experience of being bused across Berkeley for school as part of a pointed attack against then-rival Joe Biden during her presidential bid last year. Forum will talk about what her record as a senator, prosecutor and as California’s attorney general will bring to the Democratic ticket, the politics of the pick and what it could mean for California.
Kamala Harris Chosen as Biden's VP
at 9:00 AM
Guests:
Aimee Allison, founder, She the People, an organization elevating the political voice of women of color
Errin Haines, editor at large, The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy
Scott Shafer , senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED, Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
