Kamala Harris Chosen as Biden's VP

In a long awaited decision, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris will be the first woman of color to appear on a major party's presidential ticket. A Bay Area native, Harris drew on her childhood experience of being bused across Berkeley for school as part of a pointed attack against then-rival Joe Biden during her presidential bid last year. Forum will talk about what her record as a senator, prosecutor and as California’s attorney general will bring to the Democratic ticket, the politics of the pick and what it could mean for California.

Guests:

Aimee Allison , founder, She the People, an organization elevating the political voice of women of color



Errin Haines , editor at large, The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy

Scott Shafer , senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown



Marisa Lagos , politics correspondent, KQED, Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show