Covid-19 Cases On the Rise Among U.S. Children
Forum

Covid-19 Cases On the Rise Among U.S. Children

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A boy receives a free COVID-19 test at a St. John’s Well Child & Family Center mobile clinic in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 97,000 Americans under 18 tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two weeks of July, representing a 40% increase in total pediatric cases in the U.S. Infected children are usually asymptomatic or have only minor symptoms, but the CDC reports that a small percentage may become severely ill. The CDC also reports that hospitalization rates among Black and Latinx children are, respectively, nearly eight times and five times the rates of white children. We'll discuss the CDC's findings and how best to keep kids -- and those around them -- safe.

Guests:

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases, Stanford University

