Thousands of Elder Care Homes at Heightened Risk of Wildfire
Forum

Thousands of Elder Care Homes at Heightened Risk of Wildfire

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A vineyard in Santa Rosa, California, burns on October 11, 2017 as the toll from Northern California wildfires continues to grow. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

A new KQED investigation finds that more than a third of long-term senior care facilities are at heightened risk for wildfires. Many aren't ready for emergencies.  That risk will continue to grow as California’s population ages. Officials estimate that there will be 8.6 million residents over the age of 65 a decade from now and many of them will live in one of the 10,000 long-term care homes across the state. The coronavirus pandemic has slowed down state efforts to prepare for wildfire emergencies -- efforts many say were insufficient. We’ll hear about KQED’s investigation.

 

Guests:

Molly Peterson, data reporter and senior producer, KQED

Lisa Pickoff-White, science reporter, KQED News

