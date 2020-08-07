KQED is a proud member of
How to Chart a Path out of QAnon and Other Cult-like Communities
How to Chart a Path out of QAnon and Other Cult-like Communities

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A Donald Trump supporter holding a QAnon flag visits Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 01, 2020 in Keystone, South Dakota. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

QAnon, the online conspiracy group that traffics in baseless theories about a Satan-worshipping deep state, counts among its defenders Republican congressional candidates, far right media personalities and former and current Trump administration officials. It’s also stolen the minds of countless ordinary Americans who have come to believe in its apocalyptic, convoluted narratives. We’ll talk about what attracts people to QAnon and similar cult-like communities, and what friends and family members can do to help loved ones emerge from the rabbit hole.

Guests:

Joe Pierre, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Mick West, author, "Escaping the Rabbit Hole: How to Debunk Conspiracy Theories Using Facts, Logic and Respect;" founder, metabunk.org

