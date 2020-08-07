Benjamin Jealous, President of People For the American Way, on Saving the U.S. Postal Service

With less than 90 days to the November election, concerns are mounting that the Trump Administration is actively undermining the U.S. Postal Service. Although the USPS is the country’s most popular government agency, President Trump recently dismissed it as a “joke” and questioned its ability to deliver mail-in ballots on time. Trump’s newly appointed Postmaster General, who was also a major Trump campaign donor, has limited overtime work, shuttered offices around the country and told workers to ignore delays in mail delivery. In response, Benjamin Jealous, the President of the People for the American Way, is spearheading a campaign to defend the Postal Service. We’ll talk to Jealous about what can be done to ensure that Americans can have confidence in the mail service.

