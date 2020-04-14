KQED is a proud member of
Pandemic Pushes U.S. Postal Service Toward Collapse
Forum

Pandemic Pushes U.S. Postal Service Toward Collapse

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker wears a mask and gloves amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. The US Postal Service (USPS) is losing around $2 billion per month due to a loss of mail marketing as the spread of COVID-19 continues. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

U.S. Postmaster General Megan Brennan told House Oversight Committee members Thursday that the postal service will "run out of cash" by September, unless the government provides $75 billion in aid to make up for devastating pandemic-related operating losses. The $2 trillion stimulus package signed by President Trump last month authorized a $10 billion loan -- but no direct grants -- to the USPS. We'll talk about what it will take to rescue the postal service.

Guests:

Matt Yglesias, co-founder and senior correspondent, Vox; host of "The Weeds" podcast

