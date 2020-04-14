Pandemic Pushes U.S. Postal Service Toward Collapse

U.S. Postmaster General Megan Brennan told House Oversight Committee members Thursday that the postal service will "run out of cash" by September, unless the government provides $75 billion in aid to make up for devastating pandemic-related operating losses. The $2 trillion stimulus package signed by President Trump last month authorized a $10 billion loan -- but no direct grants -- to the USPS. We'll talk about what it will take to rescue the postal service.