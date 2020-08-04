In the month of July, California experienced its worst surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths leading Gov. Newsom to impose a re-shutdown of businesses in more than 30 counties. As of today, California leads the nation with over 500,000 confirmed cases. But at his daily presser Monday, Newsom indicated that the state’s situation is improving with both new COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related hospitalizations down in the last week. He also emphasized the virus’ disproportionate impact on the state’s Latino and Central Valley populations and reaffirmed his commitment to allocating state and federal resources to those communities where cases continue to grow. We'll talk about the steps California's taking to contain the pandemic, address testing backlogs and support communities disproportionately harmed by the virus.
More California Counties on COVID Watch List as State Records Over 500,000 cases
at 10:00 AM
People enjoy lunch in a crowded outdoor area of a Pier 45 restaurant in San Francisco, California on August 2, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary, California Health and Human Services Agency
Soumya Karlamangla, staff writer covering health care, Los Angeles Times
Sponsored