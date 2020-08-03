KQED is a proud member of
Inside the Infamous College Admissions Scandal
Forum

Inside the Infamous College Admissions Scandal

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A statue of the school mascot, the Trojan, stands on the campus of the University of Southern California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

In March 2019, news broke of a massive college admissions bribery scandal. Among the accused were prominent business people, well-known actors, sports coaches, and four of California’s top universities. At the heart of the conspiracy was con man Rick Singer, an author of self-help books and purported college counselor, who masterminded rigging SAT and ACT tests, faking athletic profiles and bribing coaches. Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz -- Wall Street Journal reporters who broke major developments in the story -- detail the rise and fall of Rick Singer’s elaborate operation in their new book, “UNACCEPTABLE: Privilege, Deceit & the Making of the College Admissions Scandal.” In this hour, we talk with Korn and Levitz about the book and take your questions about the college admissions scandal.

Guests:

Melissa Korn, reporter covering higher education, The Wall Street Journal

Jennifer Levitz, national reporter covering general news, economics, and politics, The Wall Street Journal

