In March 2019, news broke of a massive college admissions bribery scandal. Among the accused were prominent business people, well-known actors, sports coaches, and four of California’s top universities. At the heart of the conspiracy was con man Rick Singer, an author of self-help books and purported college counselor, who masterminded rigging SAT and ACT tests, faking athletic profiles and bribing coaches. Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz -- Wall Street Journal reporters who broke major developments in the story -- detail the rise and fall of Rick Singer’s elaborate operation in their new book, “UNACCEPTABLE: Privilege, Deceit & the Making of the College Admissions Scandal.” In this hour, we talk with Korn and Levitz about the book and take your questions about the college admissions scandal.
Inside the Infamous College Admissions Scandal
at 10:00 AM
A statue of the school mascot, the Trojan, stands on the campus of the University of Southern California. (David McNew/Getty Images)
Guests:
Melissa Korn, reporter covering higher education, The Wall Street Journal
Jennifer Levitz, national reporter covering general news, economics, and politics, The Wall Street Journal
